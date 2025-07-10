Charlie Morton Reflects on Music and Memories Before Game 7

BALTIMORE, Maryland — As the first chords of Jason Isbell’s “Palmetto Rose” play at Camden Yards before Game 7 of the American League Championship Series, pitcher Charlie Morton will momentarily step away mentally while still warming up on the mound. The song has been Morton’s walk-up choice since 2017, and it carries deep personal significance for him.

The 41-year-old Morton described the song as “my pal, my musical pal,” saying, “this song has traveled with me” through nearly two decades in Major League Baseball. It resonates with him deeply, transporting him back to his childhood in Charleston, South Carolina, where he spent summers exploring the city’s rich history.

Morton explained how the song allows him to connect with his internal world, stating, “it gives you space, just for a moment, to detach and reattach yourself to the moment, in a good way.” He recalled his younger self in a Houston Astros uniform, contributing to the 2017 World Series title. Since then, he has started 250 games, half of them at home.

Initially, Morton chose “Palmetto Rose” for its upbeat tempo and emotional connection. The song evokes strong memories of Charleston’s complicated history, leading Morton to appreciate both the good and bad associated with it. “It’s a very deep type of place,” he noted, highlighting its significance during the Civil War.

Charleston is home to Fort Sumter, where the first shots of the Civil War were fired, and museums detailing the history of the slave trade. Morton’s father lives in the area, and he described Charleston as a uniquely preserved cultural landmark.

In previous moments, Morton has recited the song’s first verse from memory, which reflects his deep connection to it. “In some ways that song is an important reminder that, as a baseball player, my day to day is very different than most people,” Morton said, highlighting the contrast between his life on the mound and the lives of everyday individuals.

The tune has personal layers for Morton, who likens himself to a cab driver in Charleston, sharing stories of the city’s past. He appreciates Isbell’s writing for its emotional depth. Morton stated, “My perspective on life and the way I live my life and the things I’m able to do are very different because I’ve been blessed to have an opportunity.”

When the song plays at Camden Yards shortly before the first pitch, Morton will allow it to wash over him, bringing forth memories of Charleston and the thrill of playoff baseball. “In our minds, we have the ability to tap into feelings that are attached to moments and time,” he said, encapsulating the significance of the song and its place in his life as a Major League Baseball player.