Sports
Charlie Morton Returns to Face Rays in Thursday Matchup
TAMPA, Fla. — Fans of the Tampa Bay Rays will see a familiar face on the mound when they face the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night. Charlie Morton, the right-handed pitcher, is set to start for the Orioles in the fourth game of their four-game series. Morton previously played for the Rays, helping lead them to the World Series in 2020.
The 41-year-old has had a long career, playing for seven different teams, but he expressed that his best times were with the Rays. ‘That means a lot because he’s had quite the career for sure,’ said Rays manager Kevin Cash before the game. ‘We certainly loved and appreciated him.’
Morton pitched two seasons with the Rays from 2019 to 2020. During the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, he made significant contributions when the team needed him the most. The Rays were down in the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros after losing a 3-0 lead. In a decisive Game 7, Morton delivered a stellar performance, allowing just two hits and helping secure the Rays’ first American League Pennant since 2008.
Despite their success, the Rays lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. Cash praised Morton’s impact, stating, ‘He was such a big-time pitcher for us and a big-time presence in our clubhouse just because of the quality of person he was, he is and continues to be.’
As the Rays prepare for the game, they currently hold a record of 40-33. The matchup against the Orioles is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET on Thursday night.
In other news, the Rays stunned the Orioles on Wednesday night, overcoming an eight-run deficit to claim a dramatic 12-8 victory, marking a franchise record for runs scored in a comeback. Additionally, Rays infielders Jonathan Aranda and Brandon Lowe are making strong cases for All-Star selections as voting continues.
In franchise news, Patrick Zalupski has signed a letter of intent to buy the franchise, with former MLB catcher A.J. Pierzynski indicating that he has been pursuing this deal for some time.
