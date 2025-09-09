Charlie Sheen Discusses Father’s Betrayal Over Drug Problem in Interview

LOS ANGELES, CA – Charlie Sheen, 60, recalled feelings of betrayal when his father, Martin Sheen, signed his arrest warrant after Charlie’s drug overdose in 1998. In an interview with Michael Strahan on ‘Good Morning America,’ Charlie described how he felt abandoned at a time when he was struggling with addiction and violating probation.

“It felt like the biggest betrayal you could possibly endure,” Charlie said, reflecting on the moment authorities were called to take him away. He had been on probation for an alleged battery incident involving then-girlfriend Brittany Ashland before his overdose.

Charlie’s life was in turmoil when his father made the decision to take action. After the overdose, the Malibu Municipal Court opted to extend Charlie’s probation by a year, opting for rehabilitation rather than incarceration.

Despite the painful experience, the ‘Apocalypse Now’ star, 85, stood by his son. Charlie mentioned that his father read his new memoir, ‘The Book of Sheen,’ which shares insights into his struggles. “Dad was like halfway through [my book],” Charlie remarked on the show. “He said, ‘Your use of humor in your darkest moments is a gift to the reader.'”

Charlie reflected on his addiction, noting that it stemmed from a stutter he dealt with in his youth. “Drinking just softened the edges,” he explained. “It gave me just freedom of speech.”

Now, Charlie seeks to mend relationships with those he has hurt. He stated, “There are a few people still out there that, if I could get in touch with them…there’s still some of that available for them.”

As he aims to gain respect as a writer through his memoir, Charlie stated, “This story should have ended 100 times, 20 years ago, and it didn’t. So whatever happens next might be where some of the real gold has been hidden.” He also expressed regret for the pain his actions caused his family, especially his father.

The full interview aired on September 8, just prior to the release of his book on September 10.