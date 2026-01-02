News
Charlie Sheen Reflects on Charlie Kirk’s Assassination Legacy
LOS ANGELES, CA — Actor Charlie Sheen called the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk a “seismic” shift in America. On the “Impaulsive” podcast, Sheen compared Kirk’s death to a giant star in the night sky going dark, stating that had Kirk lived, he could have “easily changed American history.”
Sheen praised Kirk for his approach to discourse, saying, “He didn’t belittle anyone, he didn’t demean anyone, he didn’t embarrass anyone.” He described Kirk’s method of engaging with others as respectful, emphasizing his willingness to hear different sides of an argument.
Podcast host Logan Paul echoed Sheen’s sentiment, noting that although he didn’t agree with Kirk on everything, he admired Kirk’s ability to foster conversation. Paul added, “He was this articulate young man — I even felt like he could be president one day.”
Reflecting on the violent act, Sheen said, “If this is where we’ve wound up, this can’t be where we stay.” He expressed the difficulty of finding words that could help those grieving, stating, “Like, what words can we all attach to this that make it feel better for us or his family?”
Other Hollywood figures also voiced their thoughts on Kirk’s murder. Actor Dennis Quaid described Kirk as an inspiring example, saying, “He leaves me speechless; it was about really bringing us all together.”
Kirk was shot earlier this month while speaking at a campus event at Utah Valley University. His alleged assailant, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, is facing multiple charges, including aggravated murder, which could lead to the death penalty in Utah.
Former federal public defender Kathryn Nester has been appointed as Robinson’s lead counsel after the Utah County Commission approved her appointment, stating their constitutional responsibility to ensure qualified defense for those unable to afford legal representation.
As the world continues to mourn, Kirk’s murder has led many to reflect on their values and beliefs, grappling with the underlying issues of this tragedy.
