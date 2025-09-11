Charlie Sheen Reveals Life Story in Memoir and Documentary

LOS ANGELES, CA — Actor Charlie Sheen is set to share his tumultuous life story in a new memoir titled The Book of Sheen and a Netflix documentary called aka Charlie Sheen. Both will be released days apart, with the memoir launching on September 9 and the documentary premiering on September 10.

At a premiere event on September 4, Sheen, who is now 60, opened up about his highs and lows throughout his career. Reflecting on difficult times, he stated, “Honestly, to this day, I haven’t found the solution” regarding his struggles with addiction and legal troubles. He noted a breakdown moment in his life, saying, “Not much was left besides maybe a funeral or a wake.”

Despite the turmoil, Sheen insists that he doesn’t regret his past, saying, “I am inclined to view us as the aggregate of all our experiences.” He expressed that the intent behind his new projects is to share his journey directly: “Letting people know my story from the guy who survived them.”

Writing his memoir was not easy for Sheen; he admitted he leaned on friends and even used Google to assist with timelines throughout his 45-year career in Hollywood. The memoir aims to recount key moments and challenges he faced, including multiple legal issues and tumultuous relationships.

A notable incident discussed in the documentary involves a gun-related accident with actress Kelly Preston. Both Sheen and Preston maintain that he did not shoot her; rather, the gun discharged accidentally. In 2011, Preston stated, “The truth is it was a complete accident.” Sheen confirmed this during a tour in 2016, clarifying that the gun fell from his pocket and went off.

Sheen’s personal struggles have also included several high-profile relationships, including his marriage to Denise Richards, which ended amid accusations of violence. In a temporary restraining order request, Richards claimed Sheen threatened her. The couple later reached a custody agreement post-divorce.

The upcoming documentary and memoir also delve into Sheen’s substance abuse issues, which escalated after an overdose in 1998 that prompted his father, actor Martin Sheen, to intervene. Charlie described this moment as a significant betrayal at the time, though he later reinterpreted it as an act of love.

As he prepares for the release of these projects, Sheen expresses hope for the future, even regarding relationships with his children. He remarked, “There’s always a shot for a better tomorrow.” Sheen’s journey continues to captivate audiences as he confronts his past while sharing insights from his remarkable yet troubled life.