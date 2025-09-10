Charlie Sheen Reveals Liposuction Triggered by Sex Worker Comment

LOS ANGELES, CA — Charlie Sheen opened up about his decision to undergo liposuction, revealing that a comment from a sex worker inspired the choice. In his new memoir, released on September 9, Sheen, 60, reflects on a trip to Toronto while filming the 2000 movie ‘Rated X‘ with his brother, Emilio Estevez.

During his trip, Sheen decided to hire a sex worker to address his ‘celibacy streak.’ Following their encounter, he recalls enjoying a cigarette when the woman slapped his stomach and called him ‘Fatso.’ This moment struck a chord with Sheen, who admitted it left him feeling devastated.

“Wow. Jeez, lady, you had 10,000 nicknames to choose from and you went with that?” he wrote. “I wanted to blow my brains out. It’s amazing where one word can send a guy.”

Despite the sting of the comment, Sheen humorously noted that it did not stop him from engaging with her again. He said, “I did my best not to crush her in the process.” Soon after returning to Los Angeles, he opted for liposuction.

Sheen discussed his weight gain during his sobriety, saying, “It’s pretty common for a lot of folks to gain a buncha weight after getting sober.” He stated, “I’d rather be a bit soft and alive than crack-skinny and dead.”

Sheen’s memoir also delves into his struggles with addiction and includes insights into his colorful love life. The actor also has a Netflix documentary titled ‘aka Charlie Sheen’ scheduled for release on September 10, exploring his controversial past.