Sports
Charlie Smyth Set for NFL Debut with New Orleans Saints
New Orleans, Louisiana – Charlie Smyth is set to make his NFL debut on Sunday as the New Orleans Saints face off against the Miami Dolphins. The former Down GAA star was elevated to the team’s active roster after the release of veteran kicker Blake Grupe earlier this week.
Smyth, a 24-year-old kicker, is expected to handle field goals and extra points at Hard Rock Stadium. Grupe lost his position after missing nine field goals this season, leading to a change in the Saints’ kicking game.
Saints head coach Kellen Moore expressed his dissatisfaction with Grupe’s performance, stating, “He lost the confidence of the team.” This week, Smyth competed against free agent kicker Cade York for the starting job and ultimately secured his spot on the active roster.
Phil Galiano, the Saints’ special teams co-ordinator, commented on the competition between Smyth and York, saying, “They both kicked the ball really well, making the decision very difficult.”
Smyth signed with New Orleans in 2024 through the International Player Pathway (IPP) but has not yet made a regular-season appearance. However, he showcased his talent last year by kicking a game-winning field goal in his pre-season debut against the Arizona Cardinals.
Despite the Saints’ struggles this season, currently holding a 2-9 record and failing to qualify for the playoffs, Smyth hopes to finish strong and secure the starting kicking position for the next season. A successful debut could significantly boost his confidence moving forward.
