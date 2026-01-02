Charlie Weis Jr. Balances Dual Roles Ahead of Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS — Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. is tackling a unique challenge as he prepares for the College Football Playoff while simultaneously transitioning to his new role at LSU.

Weis, who has served as the play caller for the No. 6 Rebels (12-1), is set to lead them against No. 3 Georgia (12-1) in the Sugar Bowl on Thursday night at the Superdome. Following this matchup, he will officially join LSU as their offensive coordinator under head coach Lane Kiffin, who recently left Ole Miss for the Tigers.

Despite his dual commitments, Weis insists that the situation has not been a distraction for him or his players. “I think I’ve been able to fully pour in and make sure we’ve got the right game plan,” he said during a recent media day. “It’s been strange, but I don’t feel like it’s been a distraction at all.”

Weis is earning $1.75 million from Ole Miss and $2.5 million from LSU. After a victory against Tulane on Dec. 20, which advanced the Rebels to the quarterfinals, Weis has been hard at work balancing his responsibilities. He carries out recruiting duties for LSU at night while preparing Ole Miss during the day. “At nighttime, I just have to be able to flip the job,” he added with humor.

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding, who was promoted from defensive coordinator, commented on the unusual circumstances, noting that it is a unique time in college football. “I think we’re just in a unique time,” Golding explained. “But from the assistant standpoint, I was never concerned.”

Weis acknowledges the maturity of his players, crediting them for keeping focused despite the changes. “They’ve been, ‘All right, here we go. What’s the game plan? Let’s go practice,’” he said.

With the NCAA Transfer Portal set to open on Jan. 2, potential transfers may loom on the horizon, especially involving current Ole Miss players considering LSU. However, Weis has made it clear he will not recruit Ole Miss players, emphasizing professionalism in handling the situation.

“I’ve made sure to go out of my way to not do anything that makes them feel uncomfortable,” he noted. “I owe it to them. They’re allowing me to finish this playoff run.”

The imminent Sugar Bowl marks a pivotal moment for Weis and Ole Miss as they aim for success in the playoffs, while also preparing for the changes that await at LSU.