Sports
Charlie Woods Shines After Setback at Junior PGA Championship
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Charlie Woods bounced back with determination after missing the cut at the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship. The 16-year-old showcased his skills at the Junior PGA Championship held at the Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex.
Woods struggled in his first round at the U.S. Junior Amateur, finishing 11 over par and leaving early. He returned to play at the Junior PGA, where young golfers from around the world compete. He impressed the crowd by scoring a one-under round of 70, which left him in 43rd place among 156 players.
Despite not facing the media after his round, Woods delighted hundreds of fans watching. Joe Couch, a long-time supporter of Tiger Woods and club member, praised Charlie’s performance. “Tiger was the reason why I played golf, and it’s surreal watching Charlie play at a course I play at every day,” he said. “He’s playing well, handling his emotions despite the commotion.”
Ryan Eli from Frankfort brought his sons to see the action. “It’s great seeing all this amazing talent and sharing the experience with my boys is something I’ll treasure,” he stated.
Woods will return to the course on Wednesday morning, aiming to make the cut and climb higher on the leaderboard. He had a strong start to the season, winning his first AJGA tournament at the Team TaylorMade Invitational in May with a final score of 15 under par.
Woods finished three shots ahead of fellow competitors and had started the event ranked 604th in the AJGA boys rankings, showing his potential for success in the sport.
