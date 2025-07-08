Entertainment
Charlize Theron Calls Out Hollywood’s Gender Double Standard in Action Films
LOS ANGELES, CA — Charlize Theron recently addressed the gender double standard in Hollywood action films during an interview with The New York Times. The Oscar-winning actress, known for her roles in action movies since 2005’s ‘Aeon Flux’, emphasized the difficulties female actors face in securing action roles.
Theron explained that studios often give male actors multiple chances even after box office flops, while women typically receive only one opportunity. “Yeah, it’s harder. That’s known,” she said. “Action films with female leads don’t get greenlit as much as the ones with male leads. I think the thing that always frustrates me is the fact that guys will get a free ride.”
In the interview, she highlighted how women often do not get the same opportunities after a movie does not perform as expected. “When women do this and the movie maybe doesn’t hit fully, they don’t necessarily get a chance again,” Theron continued. “It’s not a risk that studios want to take, but they’ll take it many times on the same guy who might have a string of action movies that did not do so well.”
Theron is currently starring in Netflix’s action sequel, ‘The Old Guard 2’, adding to her list of action films including ‘Atomic Blonde’ and ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’. She shared that her commitment to these physically demanding roles has taken a toll on her body. “I run into people and they’re like, ‘Oh, what happened to your arm?’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, I just had surgery,’” Theron recalled. “I had an unfortunate injury on the first action attempt I ever did, for a bad movie called ‘Aeon Flux.’”
Theron reflects on a past injury she suffered while filming, saying it left her with lasting health issues, including surgeries on her neck, elbows, and shoulder, amidst other injuries. “I’ve had surgery on both elbows, my right shoulder, my thumb, carpal tunnel, fractures. A lot of fractures,” she said.
The veteran action star described a recent memorable experience filming ‘The Old Guard 2’, where she hung off a helicopter, stating, “If I pull this off, I’m gonna be okay with never doing a stunt again.” The film is now streaming on Netflix.
