Charlize Theron Celebrates 50th Birthday Amid Notable Leo Birthdays

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7 (UPI) — Actress Charlize Theron celebrates her milestone 50th birthday today. The Academy Award-winning star, known for her roles in films like “Monster” and “Mad Max: Fury Road,” was born on August 7, 1975.

Theron recently appeared at the premiere of her latest film, “The Old Guard 2,” at the Tudum Theater in Los Angeles on June 25, showcasing her continuing influence in Hollywood.

Born under the sign of Leo, Theron shares her birthday with several historical figures. These include Hungarian countess Elizabeth Bathory, who was infamously known as a serial killer in the 16th century, and World War I spy Mata Hari, who was born Margaret Gertrude Zelle in 1876.

Other notable individuals born on August 7 are Nobel Prize-winning diplomat Ralph Bunche (1904), humorist Garrison Keillor (1942), and former FBI Director Robert Mueller (1944). This year marks the 83rd birthday of actors Tobin Bell and Garrison Keillor, alongside birthdays of stars like David Duchovny and Bruce Dickinson, both turning 65.

Several other celebrities celebrate their birthdays on August 7, including NHL player Sidney Crosby, Major League Baseball player Mike Trout, and actor Jalen Hurts. This diverse group of talent highlights the broad spectrum of personalities born on this day.

As Theron enters her fifth decade, fans and colleagues alike are eager to see what new projects the actress will take on next.