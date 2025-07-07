Charlize Theron Opens Up About Life and Love on Call Her Daddy Podcast

LOS ANGELES, CA — Actress Charlize Theron recently appeared on the popular podcast “Call Her Daddy,” hosted by Alex Cooper, where she discussed her life as a 49-year-old single mother, her experiences in the dating world, and even shared a surprising detail about a recent romantic encounter.

During the episode, aired on July 2, 2025, Theron candidly revealed, “I did just recently f*** a 26-year-old. And it was really f***ing amazing.” Her words quickly garnered attention, prompting discussions about age differences in relationships.

Theron also spent time reflecting on the freedom she has found in her forties. “I probably had three one-night stands in my entire life,” she confessed. “But I did just recently f*** a 26-year-old and it was really f***ing amazing and I’ve never done that.” This revelation, filled with humor and candor, aligns with a growing trend of women embracing their sexuality and discussing it openly.

Cooper, known for her straightforward approach, encouraged Theron to share any sex tips she might have. In response, Theron emphasized the importance of women taking control in the bedroom, stating, “We should be the ones that are like, ‘F–k you, I’m gonna have an orgasm.’ My advice would be this: Don’t f–king do that. You’re gonna have better orgasms and your man’s gonna like that.”

Throughout the episode, Theron appeared comfortable discussing her dating life while simultaneously balancing her responsibilities as a mother to her two daughters, Jackson and August.

She highlighted the love she has for her children, remarking, “It’s such a tremendous love that I do not miss love. I might miss sex, but I’m not missing a relationship.” Theron expressed that she values her independence, especially emphasizing her disinterest in dating within the entertainment industry, saying, “I don’t think dating somebody in my industry is a smart thing.”

Certainly, Theron’s thoughts resonate with many women facing similar life stages, as her openness invites conversations about dating, relationships, and female empowerment.