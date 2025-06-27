Charlize Theron Stuns in Givenchy at The Tonight Show

NEW YORK CITY, NY — Charlize Theron turned heads on June 23, 2025, during her appearance on The Tonight Show, flaunting a stunning Givenchy ensemble by new creative director Sarah Burton. The actress is in the spotlight promoting her upcoming film, The Old Guard 2.

For her TV appearance, Theron wore a sleeveless pleated bodysuit layered with a black double-breasted blazer and high-waisted trousers. She completed the look with open-toe heels and sparkling diamond hoop earrings, styling her blonde hair in a sleek middle part.

Earlier that day, the versatile actress showcased her fashion prowess on the streets of New York. She first opted for a casual pink top paired with fitted black pants and knotted sandals. She then changed into a bedazzled skirt teamed with a cozy cashmere knit, displaying her keen sense of style.

Theron also enjoyed a family night the previous evening in Sydney with her daughters, 11-year-old Jackson and 7-year-old August. They attended a concert titled Radical Optimism, and Theron shared moments from the outing on Instagram, captioned, “Oh what a night! @dualipa ❤️.” The singer commented back, calling Theron the “coolest.”

Burton, formerly associated with Alexander McQueen, debuted her first collection for Givenchy at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year. Theron’s rich fashion choices reflect her confidence and individuality, repeatedly proving she doesn’t shy away from breaking style norms.

As she continues to promote her film, Theron’s appearances promise to keep the fashion world buzzing.