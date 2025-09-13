Sports
Charlotte FC Aims for Ninth Straight Win Against Inter Miami
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Charlotte FC faces off against Inter Miami at Chase Stadium on Saturday night in a crucial matchup for both teams.
The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and is part of a busy schedule as Major League Soccer returns from the international break. Charlotte, riding an impressive eight-match winning streak, seeks to tie the all-time MLS record for consecutive wins, while Inter Miami looks to improve its playoff position.
Charlotte FC comes into the match on the heels of a 2-1 victory over New England Revolution on August 30. The team’s success has been driven by rising star Idan Toklomati, who has scored eight goals this season. His partnership with Wilfried Zaha, who has seven goals and nine assists, will be pivotal in maintaining their momentum.
Head coach Dean Smith‘s squad will be eager to clinch a postseason spot with a victory. They are expected to field a strong lineup, including goalkeeper Kahlina and defender Tim Ream, who is returning from international duty.
Meanwhile, Inter Miami will look to their star players, including Lionel Messi, who recently returned from World Cup qualifying with Argentina. Miami holds the sixth place in the Eastern Conference, though they are performing well on a points-per-game basis.
Despite missing striker Luis Suárez due to suspension and Fafa Picault due to injury, Miami still boasts a competitive roster. They recently secured a 3-1 win over Orlando City, showcasing their ability to take on strong opponents.
With the stakes high on both ends, fans can tune into the match on Apple TV or listen on WFNZ 92.7 FM in English and WOLS 106.1 FM in Spanish. For those who may miss it, the game will re-air on WMYT Monday night at 11:00 p.m.
Both teams are looking for a crucial win as the playoffs draw near, setting the stage for an exciting encounter.
Recent Posts
- Charlotte FC Aims for Ninth Straight Win Against Inter Miami
- Georgia State Panthers Face Murray State Racers in Key Matchup
- Kansas City Current Prepares for Match Against Washington Spirit
- FC Cincinnati’s Goalkeeper Roman Celentano Injured Ahead of Nashville Matchup
- Florida State Faces Kent State in Family Weekend Showdown
- Gamecocks Face Commodores in SEC Opener on Saturday Night
- South Florida Bulls Set for AAC Showdown Against Charlotte 49ers
- Controversial Play Sparks Debate in Backyard Brawl
- Evolution of the College Football National Championship Over the Decades
- Atlanta United Prepares for Crucial Match Against Columbus Crew
- Portal Panthers Lose Close Game to Bryan County Redskins
- Iowa Hawkeyes Host UMass in Final Nonconference Matchup
- Charlotte FC Aims for Record Tying Win Against Inter Miami
- UFC Announces Exciting Main Events for 2025 Schedule
- Virginia Tech Prepares for Old Dominion in Must-Win Matchup
- Illinois Fighting Illini Host Western Michigan Broncos in Week 3 Showdown
- Appalachian State and Southern Miss Set for Exciting Football Showdown
- UFC Fight Night 259 Features Key Matches in San Antonio
- Monmouth Hawks Face Struggling Charlotte 49ers This Weekend
- Florida Atlantic Owls Take on Florida International Panthers in Week 3 Clash