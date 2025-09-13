Charlotte FC Aims for Ninth Straight Win Against Inter Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Charlotte FC faces off against Inter Miami at Chase Stadium on Saturday night in a crucial matchup for both teams.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and is part of a busy schedule as Major League Soccer returns from the international break. Charlotte, riding an impressive eight-match winning streak, seeks to tie the all-time MLS record for consecutive wins, while Inter Miami looks to improve its playoff position.

Charlotte FC comes into the match on the heels of a 2-1 victory over New England Revolution on August 30. The team’s success has been driven by rising star Idan Toklomati, who has scored eight goals this season. His partnership with Wilfried Zaha, who has seven goals and nine assists, will be pivotal in maintaining their momentum.

Head coach Dean Smith‘s squad will be eager to clinch a postseason spot with a victory. They are expected to field a strong lineup, including goalkeeper Kahlina and defender Tim Ream, who is returning from international duty.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami will look to their star players, including Lionel Messi, who recently returned from World Cup qualifying with Argentina. Miami holds the sixth place in the Eastern Conference, though they are performing well on a points-per-game basis.

Despite missing striker Luis Suárez due to suspension and Fafa Picault due to injury, Miami still boasts a competitive roster. They recently secured a 3-1 win over Orlando City, showcasing their ability to take on strong opponents.

With the stakes high on both ends, fans can tune into the match on Apple TV or listen on WFNZ 92.7 FM in English and WOLS 106.1 FM in Spanish. For those who may miss it, the game will re-air on WMYT Monday night at 11:00 p.m.

Both teams are looking for a crucial win as the playoffs draw near, setting the stage for an exciting encounter.