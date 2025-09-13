Charlotte FC Aims for Record Tying Win Against Inter Miami

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC has been on an impressive run since July, climbing from tenth to third in the Eastern Conference.

The team is seeking its third consecutive MLS playoff appearance. A win this Saturday against Inter Miami CF would not only earn them their ninth straight victory but also tie them for the longest league winning streak in the post-shootout era.

The Crown’s first loss this season came from Inter Miami, with a 1-0 defeat in Fort Lauderdale earlier when a Tadeo Allende goal made the difference. Notably, Inter Miami will be without striker Luis Suarez due to a league suspension.

Charlotte FC has enjoyed success against Miami, including a 1-0 victory last year that secured the club’s first playoff berth. If Charlotte wins this weekend, it would put them one step closer to clinching a playoff spot.

“We’ve made history against them before. Tomorrow, let’s do it again,” Charlotte FC posted on social media.

For Charlotte FC to clinch a playoff spot, they need both a win against Miami and a loss or draw from the New York Red Bulls, who will face the Portland Timbers. The Red Bulls have struggled recently, only winning three of their last ten matches on the road.

Meanwhile, Atlanta United faces elimination from the playoffs unless they either win against Columbus or Chicago beats New York City.

Should Charlotte win, fans will have to wait until Sunday morning to find out if they clinched a playoff spot, adding to the tension of the weekend.

The atmosphere at Bank of America Stadium is expected to be electric, with a sold-out crowd anticipated. The match will mark the largest lower-bowl-only gathering in the club’s history, bolstering home-field advantage.

As coach Dean Smith is suspended and unable to guide the team from the sidelines, players will have to adapt. The team’s recent defense has been a highlight, yielding only one goal in their last five matches.

“We’re excited to be at home, and our fans will be crucial,” said a team spokesperson. “Shutting out Miami is key for unlocking the opportunity for three points.”

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans are gearing up for a thrilling match that could set the tone for the playoffs.