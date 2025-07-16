Sports
Charlotte FC Battles D.C. United at Home on July 16
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC will host D.C. United at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, July 16, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET. This match marks their eighth meeting in the MLS regular season, with Charlotte holding a slight advantage of 3-2-1.
The two teams last faced each other during the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on May 21, 2025, where Charlotte was edged out in a penalty shootout. D.C. United won this match 3-2 after a tense finish.
Charlotte FC comes into the match looking to build on their recent home success, following a 2-0 win over New York City FC last weekend. The team is 2-0-1 against D.C. United at home, maintaining a clean sheet in all previous regular-season games played at Bank of America Stadium.
“We kept a clean sheet last match; we did the basics well,” said Charlotte FC Head Coach Dean Smith. “Our reaction in dangerous areas gave us confidence going into our next few matches.”
The Crown’s recent performances show they are difficult to beat at home, having scored in at least 14 straight matches across all competitions. Forward Idan Toklomati has been particularly impressive, netting in three of his last four appearances.
D.C. United is coming off a challenging stretch, having played their third consecutive away match. Currently holding a record of 4-11-7, D.C. sits at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.
Interim coach Kevin Flanagan is looking to turn their season around. In their last match against the LA Galaxy, D.C. United fought hard but ultimately fell 2-1. Flanagan made several changes to the starting lineup, including giving midfielder Jackson Hopkins a start.
Both teams are under pressure. Charlotte FC seeks to maintain their playoff position, while D.C. United aims to secure their first win on the road this season. Key players like Pep Biel for Charlotte and forward Wilfried Zaha might play crucial roles in swaying the match.
This match carries significant implications as both squads look to improve their standings. Fans will be eagerly watching how the match unfolds, celebrating Charlotte’s soccer heritage.
