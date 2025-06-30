Charlotte Celebrates Independence Day: Fireworks and Festivities Await

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte area is gearing up for a lively celebration of Independence Day with fireworks shows, parades, and community gatherings. Residents and visitors alike can enjoy a variety of events across the city.

The SkyShow 2025 will kick off the festivities on July 3 at Truist Field, where the Charlotte Knights will play at 6:05 p.m., followed by one of the largest fireworks displays in the city.

On July 4, Carowinds Amusement Park will host its Celebrate America event with a full day of rides and a special fireworks show to cap off the day, with park admission required for entry.

For those seeking outdoor adventures, the U.S. National Whitewater Center will hold its celebration with free admission and live music on July 3 and 4.

The Charlotte Symphony will also perform a patriotic concert at Symphony Park on June 29, with fireworks scheduled for later in the evening. Tickets range from $5 to $25, and children under 12 are free.

In Troutman, the Independence Day Parade will take place on June 28, featuring floats and local community groups. Meanwhile, Cramerton will celebrate along the riverfront with free festivities on the same day.

Additional events are planned for various locations, including Matthews, Davidson, and Harrisburg, with activities such as food trucks, live music, and family-friendly fun. Matthews’ fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. on July 3.

With a packed schedule of activities leading up to and on July 4, residents are encouraged to join in the excitement as Charlotte lights up the night sky with a dazzling display of fireworks.