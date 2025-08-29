Charlotte 49ers Host Appalachian State in 2025 Season Opener

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte 49ers kick off their 2025 football season Friday evening against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Bank of America Stadium. The game is set to begin at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ESPNU.

Fans can expect an exciting atmosphere with various events. Niner Territory Home Base Clutch Kitchen and Pour House will serve as the central venue for alumni and fans alike before the game, providing food, drinks, and a short walk to the stadium.

Additionally, Duke's Mayo is hosting an official fan fest from 1 to 6 p.m. outside the stadium, where attendees can engage with Charlotte Athletics and the UNC Charlotte Alumni Association.

This season marks a new beginning for the 49ers under head coach Tim Albin, who recently transitioned from Ohio University after a successful 20-year tenure. Albin led Ohio to three straight 10-win seasons and is eager to build a winning culture in Charlotte.

Charlotte welcomes back 50 players from the previous season’s roster, augmented by 57 newcomers. The team has lost significant experience but has recruited talent from other NCAA schools and junior colleges.

Albin has emphasized team bonding through a program called the “Five Hs,” where players share their histories and aspirations to foster relationship-building. Seven players garnered preseason accolades, highlighting the team’s potential this year.

The Mountaineers, entering the game after a disappointing 5-6 record last season, are led by new head coach Dowell Loggains. App State is aiming to revamp its offensive strategy following a season where they struggled defensively.

Both teams will look to set the tone for the season, making this in-state matchup a critical showdown. Charlotte hopes to leverage its home field, despite it being a neutral-site game, to secure a much-needed victory.