Charlotte FC Faces CF Monterrey in Final Leagues Cup Match

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC will host CF Monterrey on Thursday, August 7, at Bank of America Stadium in their final Leagues Cup match. Both teams are already eliminated from advancement in the tournament, making this game a test of pride rather than progress.

Charlotte FC comes off a tough penalty shootout loss to Chivas, finishing 4-2 after a 1-1 tie in regulation. Meanwhile, Monterrey won their last match against New York Red Bulls, clinching victory in penalties with a 5-3 score.

This match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be aired live on FS1 and MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Fans can also listen to the game via WFNZ 92.7 FM for English and WOLS 106.1 FM for Spanish broadcasts.

Striker Idan Toklomati, returning from a match suspension, is a player to watch for Charlotte FC as they seek to secure a win. However, they will be without standout midfielder Pep Biel due to a non-contact injury sustained in their last match.

Head coaches Dean Smith of Charlotte and Domènec Torrent of Monterrey are expected to heavily rotate their squads, focusing on managing player workloads. This gives chances to younger players eager to prove themselves ahead of domestic league action.

While there are no knockout round stakes, this game allows teams to gauge their depth and plan for future matches. With both teams looking to end on a high note, fans can anticipate a matchup that highlights emerging talents.

As both clubs prepare for the match, they may also look to experiment with tactics and formations, providing a unique viewing experience for the audience.

Charlotte FC knows the significance of this match for their season momentum, and both teams may seek a decisive victory to boost their morale.