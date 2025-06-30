Charlotte Faces New Challenges in ‘And Just Like That’ Season 3, Episode 5

LOS ANGELES, CA — In the latest episode of “And Just Like That,” titled “Under the Table,” Charlotte learns that her husband Harry has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. While he maintains hope about his treatment, Charlotte is overwhelmed by anxiety and struggles to process this news.

Throughout the episode, Charlotte, played by Kristin Davis, goes on a “glamping” trip with the family of her friend Lisa, portrayed by Nicole Ari Parker. Despite the effort to enjoy the getaway, the worry for Harry consumes Charlotte, preventing her from voicing her concerns to anyone.

The storyline dives deep into themes of grief and the toll of a loved one’s illness. Although Harry is living with the diagnosis, Charlotte grapples with the emotional weight of possible futures, marking a shift in the show’s exploration of women’s experiences with health struggles.

Kristin Davis, who has portrayed Charlotte since the show’s inception in 1998, shared her thoughts on the character’s current situation, saying, “I was relieved that it wasn’t something horrible. At least I didn’t have to cheat on him or something like that, right?” She added that the narrative allows for a comedic touch, despite the serious underlying themes.

The actress emphasized the importance of self-care while supporting a partner dealing with health issues. She expressed that this plot resonates with many people, noting, “It’s something that a lot of people relate to, if you have a partner who gets a disease, and you forget to take care of yourself.”

Davis also reflected on the growth of her character and the show itself. “It’s hard to remember that sometimes. It’s good to be reminded,” she said, acknowledging the challenge and opportunity of playing a character who keeps significant secrets from her friends.

This new season has allowed for more cinematic storytelling, as Charlotte’s journey unfolds amidst beautiful New York settings. With its evolution, the show continues to explore the complexities of life while addressing deeply relatable experiences.