Charlotte Flair Hopes to Return to Babyface Role After Heel Turn

LAS VEGAS, NV — Charlotte Flair recently expressed her desire to return to her previous role as a fan-favorite in WWE. Speaking during WrestleMania 41 weekend, Flair shared her thoughts about her recent heel turn and her love for being a babyface.

Flair’s heel turn came after winning the Women’s Royal Rumble in 2025, marking her second victory in the event. She reflected on her path leading to this moment, noting her comfort as a good guy. “Before I got injured, I was really in a groove being a good guy. [I] really enjoyed it, I was really getting that ‘good guy reaction’ on live events,” Flair said.

She acknowledged that despite the success of her heel character, it has been difficult for her to garner sympathy from fans. “Winning the Rumble twice isn’t like — and I don’t mean this in a bad way — but you don’t want the Yankees to always win, you know what I mean? So that is harder to gain that sympathy, that good guy feel,” she explained.

Flair also mentioned the importance of fan interaction, particularly with younger audiences. “I do hope later down the road that I can transition back into that because I really do enjoy seeing the kids,” she said. “That’s what it’s all about, right? It’s the fan interaction, and if it wasn’t for you guys, we’d be out of business.”

Since her return, Flair has not qualified for the Money In The Bank Ladder Match and experienced setbacks in her quest to regain title contention. Nevertheless, she remains focused on connecting with her fans and looks forward to potentially embracing her babyface persona once more.