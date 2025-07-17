Charlotte to Host Historic 2026 MLS All-Star Game at Bank of America Stadium

NEW YORK (Wednesday, July 16, 2025) – Major League Soccer announced today that Charlotte FC will host the 2026 MLS All-Star Game at Bank of America Stadium. This marks the first time the Queen City has hosted the event, celebrating a significant achievement for the club and its fans.

“Charlotte has turned into a big-time soccer city, and we are pleased to bring the 2026 MLS All-Star Game to the Queen City,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. The All-Star matchup will take place next summer and will be broadcast globally in over 100 countries on MLS Season Pass through the Apple TV app.

Charlotte FC debuted in MLS in 2022, quickly becoming a top destination for soccer in North America. The stadium set a league record with 74,479 fans during its inaugural home opener. David Tepper, owner of Tepper Sports & Entertainment, noted that hosting the All-Star Game will enhance Charlotte’s reputation as a venue for premier soccer events.

“The success of soccer matches at Bank of America Stadium has helped position Charlotte on the global stage,” Tepper remarked. “We’re honored to play a part in the landmark year for soccer in the United States.”

Garber made the announcement during a press conference, which had notable attendees including Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and North Carolina Secretary of Commerce Lee Lilley. Mayor Lyles expressed pride in Charlotte’s selection as the host city, highlighting the economic benefits for the local community.

<p“Events like this don’t just bring excitement — they bring meaningful economic impact,” said Lyles. “We look forward to welcoming fans from across the country and around the world to experience everything our vibrant city has to offer.”

The 2026 MLS All-Star Game will be part of a week-long celebration of soccer and culture, featuring events such as the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge and MLS NEXT All-Star Game. The date and opponent for the matchup will be announced at a later time.

Governor Josh Stein noted the newly created Major Events Fund, consisting of $2 million in state funding, will help secure events like the All-Star Game. He believes these events can significantly boost tourism and showcase North Carolina as a great place to live and visit.

“I am proud that North Carolina has been chosen to host the 2026 Major League Soccer All-Star Game,” Stein stated. “Our state’s new Major Events Fund puts us in a stronger position to compete for these highly visible events that draw people to our state.”