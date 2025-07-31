Charlotte FC Hosts FC Juárez for Leagues Cup Opener

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC will face FC Juárez at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, July 31, marking the start of both teams’ journey in the 2025 Leagues Cup.

This match is intriguing as it is the first meeting between the two clubs in this prestigious tournament. Charlotte FC arrives with momentum, boasting five games without a loss, including four consecutive victories. They recently defeated Toronto FC in MLS play and sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

Pep Biel, the standout Spanish forward for Charlotte, has significantly contributed to the team’s success with 21 goals and assists this season. Coach Dean Smith also counts on the skills of Wilfried Zaha, who has strengthened the team’s offensive lineup since joining Charlotte.

On the other hand, FC Juárez looks to make an impact after struggling in their previous Leagues Cup appearances, having reached the elimination phase twice without advancing to the quarter-finals. Currently, they have accumulated just two points from three matches in the Liga MX Apertura 2025, and they are on an eight-game winless streak.

Dean Smith expressed enthusiasm about competing at home for all three group stage games, stating, “In a home tournament, with three games against Liga MX teams, we are excited and feel we are hitting our stride at the right time.”

Martín Varini, the head coach of Juárez, hopes to use this tournament to bring together new players. He said, “I think it is a wonderful tournament to compete in, with the opportunity to face MLS rivals. We will use the competition to assemble the team and compete.”

Charlotte FC is equipped with depth, positive form, and home advantage, setting the stage for a compelling opener in the Leagues Cup. Agyemang’s departure adds uncertainty, while Juárez aims to end their recent troubles. The outcome will depend on strategic choices and player performances as both teams vie for control.