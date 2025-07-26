Charlotte FC Hosts Toronto FC in Eastern Conference Clash

Charlotte, NC — Charlotte FC will host Toronto FC this Saturday, July 26, in a crucial Eastern Conference matchup at Bank of America Stadium. This marks the second meeting of the season and the eighth all-time regular-season contest between the two clubs, which currently stands at 3-3-1 in favor of Charlotte.

The match is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET, and fans can watch live on MLS Season Pass through Apple TV, while radio broadcasts will be available on WFNZ 92.7 FM in English and WOLS 106.1 FM in Spanish.

Charlotte FC is riding a wave of confidence, having gone unbeaten in their last four matches. They come into this fixture after a thrilling 3-2 comeback win over Atlanta United, seeking to solidify their playoff position in the Eastern Conference. Coach Dean Smith expressed the team’s aspirations, stating, “Getting a result against Toronto will help us do that.”

One key player for Charlotte has been Wilfried Zaha, who has recorded a goal contribution in seven consecutive matches. He currently boasts six goals and eight assists this season, leading the club in game-winning assists.

In contrast, Toronto FC finds themselves struggling, sitting at 12th place in the conference following a 1-0 defeat to Nashville SC. They have been inconsistent, with their last six games yielding two wins, two draws, and two losses. Coach and players will need to address defensive lapses that have left them without a clean sheet in nine of their last 11 league matches.

As the match approaches, fans are encouraged to arrive early for promotional events, including the chance to receive a limited-edition Kerwin Vargas bobblehead. This Saturday promises to be a significant night for both teams as they battle for crucial points in the MLS standings.