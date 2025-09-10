Politics
Charlotte Mayor Wins Primary Amid Outcry Over Ukrainian Refugee’s Murder
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mayor Vi Lyles of Charlotte won the Democratic Party mayoral primary on Tuesday, overshadowed by the recent murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on a light-rail train. The stabbing has drawn national attention, reigniting discussions about crime and safety in the city.
Zarutska was attacked last month by DeCarlos Brown Jr., a man with a troubling history of mental illness and multiple arrests. Following the release of security footage of the incident, the community reacted with outrage and concern. Lyles’ handling of the situation faced criticism from various quarters, including Republicans who argue that Democratic leaders are too lenient on criminal offenders.
President Donald Trump addressed the incident during a statement from the Oval Office, claiming that the victim’s “blood is on the hands of the Democrats” for their policies regarding crime. Trump targeted former Democratic Governor Roy Cooper, who is currently campaigning for the Senate.
Brown, who was arrested shortly after the attack, has now been charged by the Department of Justice with committing an act causing death on a mass transportation system. Records show he has faced arrest 14 times in the last 12 years.
Lyles, the first Black female mayor of Charlotte, now faces Republican nominee Terrie Donovan in the upcoming general election. Donovan has made crime a central issue of her campaign, even prior to the stabbing incident.
“It felt like a day late and a dollar short,” said one of Lyles’ opponents, Tigress Sydney Acute McDaniel, discussing Lyles’ response to the tragedy. As Lyles advances to the general election, the focus on public safety in Charlotte remains a critical topic for voters.
