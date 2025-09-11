Charlotte Officials Face Backlash Over Ukrainian Woman’s Fatal Stabbing

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — City officials in Charlotte are receiving significant criticism following the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee, Iryna Zarutska, on a light rail train last month. The incident has attracted national attention, including comments from President Donald Trump and his supporters, who are blaming Democrats for rising crime rates in blue cities.

Critics argue that the stabbing could have been prevented, pointing to the suspect, Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, who had a history of mental illness and prior arrests. His mother reportedly sought involuntary psychiatric treatment for him after he became violent at home. Trump stated on social media on Monday, “Criminals like this need to be LOCKED UP.”

Zarutska had fled Ukraine to build a safer life in the U.S., according to her family, who created a GoFundMe page in her honor. The August 22 attack was captured on video, showing Brown attacking Zarutska without any apparent interaction. The horrific act caused panic among passengers, many of whom screamed and fled the scene.

Brown was arrested on the spot and faces a charge of first-degree murder. Court records reveal a lengthy criminal history, including 14 cases in Mecklenburg County over the past decade and five years served for robbery with a dangerous weapon. If convicted, he could receive a life sentence or the death penalty, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

In response to the stabbing, FBI Director Kash Patel condemned the attack, asserting that justice must be served. “The brutal attack on Iryna Zarutska on the Charlotte Light Rail was a disgraceful act that should never happen in America,” Patel remarked. He thanked Attorney General Bondi for her efforts in pursuing federal charges against Brown.

Meanwhile, Trump has leveraged the incident to criticize Democratic policies aimed at criminal justice reform. In a recent speech, he expressed condolences for Zarutska’s family and referred to the video of the attack as “not really watchable because it’s so horrible.”

Local officials, including Charlotte’s Democratic mayor, Vi Lyles, have also faced backlash for their responses. Critics accused Lyles of being lenient on Brown by referencing mental health issues. Lyles described Zarutska’s death as “a senseless and tragic loss” and expressed her heartbreak over the incident.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy echoed Trump’s sentiments, stating that failed political actions led to Zarutska’s murder. “This monster had a track record longer than a CVS receipt,” he claimed, emphasizing the need for tougher measures against such violent offenders.

According to data from AH Datalytics, while violent crime rates in general have seen a decrease in Charlotte, the city experienced a spike in homicides in 2024. However, these numbers have decreased in the first half of this year, indicating shifting crime trends.