Charlotte Officials Launch Free Bus Service to Cooling Stations Amid Heat Wave

Charlotte, North Carolina — As scorching temperatures grip the city, Charlotte-Mecklenburg officials have implemented free bus services to cooling spots available through next week. The buses provide vital transportation to day centers that welcome individuals seeking relief from the summer heat.

The North College Street site operates until 4 p.m. on weekdays, while the site on North Graham Street stays open until 7 p.m. Young adults aged 18 to 24 can find shelter at the Freedom Drive location.

In addition, cooling stations have been established in six recreation buildings throughout the area, including Huntersville‘s David B. Waymer facility and the Eastway Regional site in east Charlotte. The Tyvola Center has been designated as a cool space specifically for senior citizens.

Families can also enjoy relief at nine water spots available from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Notable locations include Clarks Creek Community Park, First Ward Park, and Veterans Park, which provide refreshing opportunities for children to splash and play.

Staff members are actively engaging with the community, visiting homeless camps to distribute water and share information about the nearest cooling stations, focusing on assisting those who may struggle the most in extreme weather conditions.

For those interested in swimming, three local pools are open to the public. The Double Oaks Family Aquatic Center welcomes swimmers six days a week from noon to 6 p.m., and Cordelia Pool operates five days a week. Ramsey Creek Beach is available from Wednesday to Sunday.

Local libraries have also extended their hours, with most locations open until 8 p.m. from Monday to Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. Cool spots are available throughout Mecklenburg County, including Romare Bearden Park and Elizabeth Park, providing important breaks from the brutal summer heat.