Charlotte FC Prepares for Critical Match Against Chivas Guadalajara

Charlotte, N.C. — Charlotte FC is gearing up for a pivotal match against Chivas de Guadalajara on Sunday, August 3, at Bank of America Stadium. Both teams enter the match looking for redemption after suffering defeats in their first Phase One games.

Charlotte lost 4-1 to FC Juarez, while Chivas fell 1-0 to the New York Red Bulls. The game is crucial for both teams as they stare down the challenge of moving forward in the Leagues Cup tournament, which has strict requirements for advancing to the knockout phase.

The match will kick off at 7:50 p.m. ET and can be viewed live on platforms including FS1, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, and Univision. Radio broadcasts will be available on WFNZ 92.7 FM in English and WOLS 106.1 FM in Spanish.

Charlotte FC hopes to regain momentum after the heavy loss, which ended their five-match unbeaten streak. Israeli striker Idan Toklomati, who has recently shone as a key player by scoring six goals in his last eight matches, will be absent due to a red card received during the last game.

Despite this setback, Charlotte aims to utilize Nathan Byrne’s return, who played 62 minutes against Juarez after three-and-a-half months out. Byrne played a significant role before his injury, during which time Charlotte managed a much better record.

In terms of preparations, fans are encouraged to arrive early for a series of pre-match festivities, including a supporters march and a party atmosphere before kick-off. Tickets must be displayed via mobile devices at the entry.

Charlotte has a strong commitment to creating an electric home atmosphere; however, it comes with a reminder about fan safety and respect during celebrations. The venue has also become Sensory Inclusive Certified, making provisions for guests with sensory needs.

Chivas, meanwhile, is desperate for points as the tournament progresses. The team is looking to regroup and capitalize on its LIGA MX level experience against Charlotte FC.

Kickoff is set for 7:50 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium, with both teams eager to make a statement as they battle for survival in the Leagues Cup.