Charlotte FC Preps for Key Match Against Orlando City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC is gearing up for an important match against Orlando City SC this Saturday, July 5, at Bank of America Stadium. The teams will face off at 7:15 p.m. ET, marking the eighth regular-season encounter between the two clubs.

This match follows a challenging five-match stretch away from home for Charlotte FC. The team is looking to bounce back after suffering a 3-1 defeat in Orlando earlier this season. Currently, Orlando City holds a historical advantage, with a 4-1-2 record against Charlotte in regular-season play.

As they prepare, Charlotte FC will look to rely on key players such as midfielder Pep Biel and forward Idan Toklomati. Biel, who leads the team with 14 goal contributions, aims to utilize his creativity, while Toklomati steps in as a reliable scoring threat following the absence of striker Patrick Agyemang.

However, Charlotte will be missing several notable players for this match. Star forward Wilfried Zaha is suspended due to yellow card accumulation, and both Agyemang and veteran defender Tim Ream are away on international duty with the U.S. Men’s National Team. Head Coach Dean Smith acknowledged the challenges of facing a team like Orlando City while managing the losses of key players.

“We’ve played them so many times, we know what we’re coming up against… We know we can cause them problems, but we know they’ve got some quality as well,” he said.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for the match. Gates open at 6 p.m., with special early entry for Season Ticket Members at 5:30 p.m. Before the match, supporters can enjoy a pre-match party, grab giveaways from sponsors like Blue Cross NC, and participate in various games and activities around the stadium.

Parking is available for purchase both in advance and on the day of the match, and fans are reminded to have their mobile tickets ready for entry. Bank of America Stadium has instituted a clear bag policy to ensure safety, and sensory kits are available for those needing assistance.

With a strong home performance this season, Charlotte FC is hoping to capitalize on its home advantage as they navigate this crucial month. The club charges into July with four home matches, stepping into the playoff race.