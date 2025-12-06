Charlton vs Portsmouth Match Abandoned After Medical Emergency

London, England — Charlton Athletic‘s Championship match against Portsmouth was abruptly abandoned just 12 minutes into the game due to a medical emergency in the stands. The incident took place during the first half at The Valley, prompting immediate action from emergency medical personnel.

Initially, the players remained on the pitch while medical staff attended to the situation in the lower tier of the Covered End. However, as time passed without further updates, referee Matthew Donohue decided it was in everyone’s best interest to send the teams back to their dressing rooms for safety.

Nearly an hour after the match was halted, Charlton Athletic confirmed the abandonment in an official statement. The club expressed gratitude for the quick response of their medical team and first responders, saying, “We thank you for your patience and understanding. Everyone at the club sends their best wishes to the supporter affected.”

Portsmouth also issued a statement expressing their concern, stating, “Our thoughts and best wishes are with the individual involved and their family.” They emphasized the importance of community during such distressing times.

No announcement has been made regarding the rescheduling of the match, but both clubs are expected to provide updates as they navigate the situation.