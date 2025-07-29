Charvarius Ward Finds Joy Amidst Heartbreak and New Opportunities

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Charvarius Ward, the Indianapolis Colts‘ new cornerback, is back to his enthusiastic self this training camp after facing personal challenges. During a practice session last Friday, he relaxed against a chain-link fence, sharing his experience as he adjusted to his new team.

“The blue looks good on me — obviously,” Ward said, referring to his Colts jersey, with a broad grin on his face. “I’m doing good, man — physically, mentally and emotionally. I’ve got a lot of optimism right now.”

Ward, a second-team All-Pro in 2023, faced a traumatic year after losing his daughter, Amani Joy, last October. Despite her health challenges, her sudden passing caused deep grief for Ward and her mother, Monique Cook. The loss made returning to football difficult for him.

“Once I came back, I was just like, ‘I don’t give a f— what happens,’” Ward reflected on his mindset after returning to the San Francisco 49ers, adding, “I was there physically, but mentally, I was somewhere off the grid.”

Seeking a fresh start and motivated to help the Colts reach the playoffs, Ward signed with Indianapolis last March. “You want to feel wanted,” he said, explaining why receiving a lucrative contract meant so much to him.

Reflecting on his time with the 49ers, he confessed that the absence of a contract extension affected his motivation. He felt overlooked while teammates received extensions. “It definitely made me feel some type of way,” he said.

The Colts’ commitment to Ward, who earned the highest number of passes defensed in 2023, has invigorated him. “I’m here to repay them by playing at a high level,” he stated, aiming to foster excellence in his younger teammates.

During the offseason, Ward proposed to Cook in a heartfelt surprise, marking a turn towards happiness. “She was totally caught off guard,” he said, beaming about her reaction. Now, as a father to 7-month-old Charvarius Jr., he remains focused on healing and thriving professionally.

“I’m still bouncing back from it, man,” Ward said about his journey toward recovery. He expressed confidence in his abilities, stating, “I’m in my AP bag,” and is hopeful for another All-Pro selection this season.