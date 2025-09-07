Chase Briscoe Dominates at Darlington, Logano Struggles in NASCAR Playoffs

Darlington, South Carolina – In a stunning performance, Joe Gibbs Racing‘s Chase Briscoe won the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday. Briscoe had a perfect night, winning both stage one and stage two before taking the checkered flag at the end of the 367-lap race.

Briscoe’s victory highlights a shakeup in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. While drivers like Wood Brothers Racing‘s Josh Berry, Richard Childress Racing‘s Austin Dillon, and Hendrick Motorsports‘ Alex Bowman have all remained below the round of 12 cut line, Briscoe’s win propelled him significantly upward.

23XI Racing‘s Tyler Reddick also had a strong performance, finishing second in both stages and the race. He moved from a tie for 13th place to now sitting 35 points ahead of the cutoff line.

The race, held at the four-turn, 1.366-mile oval, proved disastrous for Team Penske‘s Joey Logano. The reigning three-time series champion finished in 20th place, failing to earn any stage points. Logano’s performance knocked him from one point above the cutoff line to three points below it.

Logano’s playoff history under the current format, which began in 2014, showcases his challenges in odd-numbered years. Fans are left wondering if 2025 will mirror his disappointing 2023 season, where he was eliminated in the round of 16.

The next race in the playoffs, the Enjoy Illinois 300, is scheduled for Sunday, September 7, at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. Viewers can catch the live coverage on USA Network starting at 3:00 p.m. ET.