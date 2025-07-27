Chase Briscoe Secures Pole Position for Brickyard 400

Indianapolis, IN — Chase Briscoe will lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Briscoe clinched his fifth pole position of the 2025 NASCAR season with a qualifying time of 49.136 seconds on the famed 2.5-mile track.

Toyota drivers dominated the front row, securing the top five positions during the qualifying session. Joining Briscoe on the front row is Bubba Wallace, who qualified second with a time of 49.149 seconds. Erik Jones will start in third place, while Tyler Reddick and Ty Gibbs round out the top five.

Gibbs is among two drivers competing for a $1 million prize as a finalist in the NASCAR In-Season Challenge, set to take place during the race. His competitor, Ty Dillon, qualified in 26th place.

However, Denny Hamlin faced misfortune during his qualifying lap, crashing on the exit of turn two and hitting the inside wall. As a result, Hamlin was unable to set a qualifying time.

The Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG is scheduled to air at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 27, with coverage on TNT, the IMS Radio Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.