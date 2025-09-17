Entertainment
Chase Chrisley Opens Up About Health Issues Amid Family Drama
Nashville, TN — Chase Chrisley, 29, expressed growing health concerns during the latest episode of his family’s reality series, “The Chrisleys: Back to Reality” which aired on September 9. Chase revealed to his girlfriend, Jodi Laine Fournerat, that he is struggling to keep food down.
“Within, like, the last year I’ve lost a lot of weight. My body’s just rejecting food,” he said, admitting to feeling “absolutely miserable.” Footage from the episode showed Chase becoming ill after meals, and he struggled even to drink water at times. Jodi has tried diet changes, but Chase has refused to consider them.
Chase later mentioned that he has a doctor’s appointment where he may undergo tests on his stomach and gallbladder, along with a potential CT scan to rule out a brain tumor. This worrying health development comes after his father, Todd Chrisley, currently in prison for tax evasion, shared that Chase has dealt with stomach issues for several years. “You find out what’s wrong and you get it fixed,” Todd advised during a phone call.
Meanwhile, family tensions were highlighted in a separate conversation involving Chase’s sister, Savannah, and their grandmother, Nanny. They discussed Chase’s relationship with Jodi, questioning whether he is ready for marriage. Savannah criticized Chase’s living situation, stating, “He lives with his grandparents. So, you’re supposed to get married and live with your grandparents?” Nanny defended Jodi, saying she needs time to adjust after moving from New Orleans.
Despite concerns, Savannah remains skeptical, even jokingly suggesting Nanny should spend time with Jodi instead. “I don’t even hang out with my own brother, I’m not going to hang out with her,” Savannah quipped.
As the episode concluded, Savannah expressed worry about Chase’s wellbeing, stating, “There is some fear in me that something’s gonna happen to Chase. He’s not who I know as my brother.” This ongoing family saga sees new episodes of “The Chrisleys: Back to Reality” airing on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.
