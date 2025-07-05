Chase Claypool Reflects on Injury and Recovery Journey

PITTSBURGH — Chase Claypool, drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, experienced a turbulent few seasons before he was traded to the Chicago Bears. Concerns about his on-field production arose during his time in Pittsburgh, and after catching only 18 passes for 191 yards and one touchdown in 10 games with Chicago, he was traded to the Miami Dolphins.

Following his stint with the Dolphins, Claypool signed with the Buffalo Bills but was released due to injury before the season. Now, he is opening up about the toe injury that hampered his career, stating, “My first season-ending injury in 18 years came at the worst possible time. I felt like God was playing a joke on me.” He also acknowledged that many fans were unaware of the extent of his struggles.

In his recovery, Claypool shared, “Signing with Buffalo was the best thing that could’ve ever happened to me. I was the strongest, fastest, and most prepared I had ever been.” He described his journey from 14th string to taking first-team reps during training camp, while expressing gratitude towards his teammates and coaches for their support.

Claypool revealed that he tore a ligament and a tendon in his second toe and has been dedicated to rehab for the past year. “I am back to being the strongest and fastest I’ve ever been,” he stated. With hopes of rejoining the league, he expressed confidence that a team will give him another chance this summer, particularly if they need talented receivers.

At just 26 years old, Claypool is optimistic about his future. Before his injury struggles, he had impressive seasons with the Steelers, posting two 800-yard seasons and a total of 11 touchdowns, including a standout nine-touchdown rookie season.