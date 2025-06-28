Chase DeLauter and Emmet Sheehan Await MLB Promotions

OAKLAND, Calif. — Minor league baseball prospects Chase DeLauter and Emmet Sheehan are showcasing their talents as each pushes for a major league promotion amid a competitive landscape in their respective organizations.

Chase DeLauter, 23, has bounced back from multiple injuries that sidelined him during his career. After undergoing surgery for a sports hernia, he returned to the field on May 6 and has hit safely in 11 consecutive games, batting .400 with two home runs during this stretch. DeLauter’s success in the minors includes an impressive overall batting average of .312 and an OPS of .910.

“Injuries have cost him time, but when healthy, the production is undeniable,” said a team official. The Cleveland Guardians hope to give him an opportunity soon, given the struggles of their outfielders.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Dodgers are keeping a close eye on Emmet Sheehan, who recently marked a significant return since Tommy John surgery. In a recent outing for AAA Oklahoma City, Sheehan pitched six perfect innings, striking out 13 batters without allowing a hit.

“Sheehan’s improvement is remarkable,” said a Dodgers scout. “With the current issues in our rotation, he shouldn’t be waiting long for a call-up.” Sheehan struck out six batters and allowed one run in four innings in his last major league appearance.

Both players’ performances raise the stakes as they look to make an impact at the major league level. DeLauter’s swift resurgence and Sheehan’s formidable pitching create excitement among fans and analysts alike.

As the season progresses, both players could play pivotal roles in their teams’ playoff aspirations with continued success in their respective minor league campaigns.