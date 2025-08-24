Chase Elliott Aims for Breakthrough at Daytona 400 Race

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida — Chase Elliott is aiming for his first win at Daytona International Speedway when he competes in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday, August 23, 2025. Starting from the 30th position, Elliott’s odds of victory are considered promising despite his less-than-ideal starting point.

Elliott captured his only win this season at a drafting track in Atlanta, where he led 174 laps. His performance there suggests he may be due for success at Daytona, known for its unpredictable racing environment and potential for late-race drama.

“We feel confident going into this race,” noted Elliott, who has struggled with crash-related retirements in the past. Despite having seven crash-related DNFs in 19 starts, he remains a contender for substantial place-differential and lap-leader points.

His strong drafting skills and ability to maintain front-running positions might shield him from wrecks as he navigates the track. “If he can stay out of trouble, he’ll be a strong fantasy play,” said NASCAR analyst Justin Smith.

Elliott’s pace at superspeedways has been highlighted by multiple fast finishes. This season has seen him finish inside the top ten in four out of his superspeedway starts, solidifying his status as a driver to watch during the race.

As the playoff picture tightens, the stakes could not be higher for Elliott and his competitors Saturday night. A win could solidify his place in the playoffs and provide a much-needed boost to his momentum.

With uncertainty always present in Daytona races, this weekend is expected to deliver excitement and potential surprises.