Sports
Chase Elliott Faces Challenges in Cook Out Southern 500
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Chase Elliott finished 17th at the Cook Out Southern 500, marking a disappointing start to the Cup Series Playoffs for his team, Hendrick Motorsports. Teammate Alex Bowman struggled even more, finishing 31st after a problematic pit stop. The race was a tough experience overall for the team.
Elliott described the event as ‘a really long night’ after the race. He noted that despite efforts to remain competitive, issues arose during strategic pit stops. ‘Yeah, we had clawed our way up to the top 10 and tried to run really long on that one run,’ Elliott told NBC Sports. ‘Everyone was being real aggressive with short-pitting, so we tried to run long. As soon as we did that, the caution came out. It was honestly laughable at that juncture.’
Despite his frustrations, Elliott defended crew chief Alan Gustafson, who faced criticism from some fans. ‘I can think of a couple situations, like recently, where we’ve made some decisions… and that can be the difference in you literally looking like a hero and looking like you just did the dumbest thing ever,’ he said. ‘That’s of no one’s fault, but that’s just the way the race unfolded.’
Looking forward, Elliott is focused on improving for the next race at Gateway. He expressed determination to work with his team to enhance performance and secure better results. In past appearances at Gateway, Elliott has finished 21st and 13th.
Meanwhile, Elliott is currently in 11th place in the Playoff standings, just nine points above the cutoff line. The team hopes to build momentum in the upcoming races. ‘It’s been a long night for sure,’ he said. ‘We’ve got to put our heads together to try to figure out how to be better at Gateway.’
Recent Posts
- Rams Enter Season with High Hopes in Tough NFC West
- 49ers Face Season Opener with McCaffrey’s Injury Uncertainty
- Miss Vermont Sophia Parker Aims to Unite Amid Division
- Ravens Face Bills in Sunday Night Showdown of MVPs
- Michigan House Passes Rowan Act to Enhance Amber Alerts
- Oil Change Leads to Costly Car Dispute in Asheboro
- Prince Harry to Announce Donation to Children in Need During UK Visit
- Seattle Seahawks Defense Gears Up for Strong Season Amid Contract Concerns
- Clásicos Paisa and Vallecaucano Set for Tense Showdowns
- Chase Briscoe Dominates at Darlington, Logano Struggles in NASCAR Playoffs
- Olivia Culpo Posts Adorable Photo of Baby Colette in Matching Diapers
- Sporting Kansas City Hosts Austin FC in Key Playoff Clash
- Chase Elliott Faces Challenges in Cook Out Southern 500
- Lions Host Packers in Key NFC North Showdown
- Phoenix Mercury Prepare for the Playoffs With New Star Players
- Sinner and Alcaraz Set for Thrilling US Open Final Showdown
- Sinner Overcomes Scare to Reach US Open Final
- Brooks Nader Responds to Jannik Sinner Dating Speculation
- Aryna Sabalenka Wins Second Consecutive U.S. Open Title
- Andorra Taste Celebrates Culinary Excellence from September 17-21