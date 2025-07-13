Chase Elliott Returns to Xfinity Series at Sonoma Raceway

Sparks, California – Chase Elliott returns to the NASCAR Xfinity Series this weekend at Sonoma Raceway.

After finishing second at Darlington Raceway in April, Elliott, who drives for Hendrick Motorsports in the Cup Series, competed in the No. 17 Chevrolet at Pocono Raceway. However, a late restart incident with Justin Allgaier left him in fourth place and led to a technical infraction that took the vehicle back to the NASCAR R&D Center in Concord, North Carolina.

The No. 17 Chevrolet has not raced since that incident, and Elliott will not be behind the wheel again before the 2025 season. This weekend, the car will be driven by 19-year-old driver out of Clovis, California, who has already made three starts this season.

This driver made his Xfinity Series debut at Martinsville Speedway, finishing 21st, and has since recorded finishes of 16th in Texas and 11th in Nashville. He is effectively set to become the primary driver for the No. 17, although he won’t compete every week.

Along with this weekend’s 79-lap race at Sonoma, he will drive the No. 17 in upcoming races at Iowa Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, the Charlotte Roval, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Martinsville, and Phoenix Raceway.

Other drivers, including Rajah Caruth and Jake Finch, are expected to drive the car later in the year, although their schedules aren’t finalized. Additionally, William Byron, Kyle Larson, and Alex Bowman have each driven the No. 17 this season.

For this weekend’s event, fans can tune into the CW Network at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 12, for the Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 from Sonoma. The Toyota/Save Mart 350 Cup Series race is set to follow on Sunday with qualifying utilizing a new format. The race will be held on Sunday, July 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET.