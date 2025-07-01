Chase Elliott Triumphs at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Dramatic Fashion

HAMPTON, Ga. — Chase Elliott celebrated a thrilling win at the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday night, marking his first victory in over a year. The win not only exhilarated Elliott but also captivated the Georgia crowd, reaffirming his status as NASCAR’s most popular driver.

“To see them that excited after the race for me was just crazy,” Elliott said. “It was surreal. I don’t really know how else to describe it. It’s just one of those moments you wish you could bottle up and relive it.” This victory ended Elliott’s 44-race winless streak.

Elliott, who grew up just 85 miles from the track, showcased impressive skill during the race, pulling off several daring maneuvers. A highlight was his ability to execute multiple three-wide passes. In a race marked by numerous accidents, only 21 drivers finished on the lead lap.

Despite a challenging season with no wins prior to this race, Elliott held on, receiving crucial support from his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman. “All the cards fell in the right places there those last couple laps,” Elliott said, reflecting on the intense final moments of the race.

Bowman, who finished third, acknowledged the team effort in facilitating Elliott’s win, stating, “Having a Hendrick car in victory lane is always a good thing.” This win not only boosts Elliott’s confidence but also serves as a promising sign as the season progresses.

As Elliott prepares for the season ahead, he stresses the importance of consistency and the right tactics on the track. “If you’re doing all those right things, that’s something to be proud of,” Elliott noted. His victory at Atlanta may be the turning point he and his team needed to reclaim their competitive edge this season.

Following his media obligations, Elliott plans to celebrate with a calm drive home. “I’m going to sleep in my bed,” he said, emphasizing the personal connection to the victory.