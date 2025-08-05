Chase Filandro, Young Content Creator, Remembered for His Vibrant Spirit

NEW YORK CITY, NY — Chase Filandro, a 20-year-old content creator and aspiring actor, died on July 31, 2025. His sister, Franki Ford, described him as ‘a shining light with an incredible zest for life.’

Filandro was known for his travel photos on Instagram, where he had over 30,000 followers. ‘Chase was an avid traveler, moved by the beauty of National Parks,’ Ford wrote in a post. ‘He always welcomed strangers with a smile, making friends along the trails he explored.’

In addition to his social media presence, Filandro was a vocalist for an indie band, Just Add Water, which played gigs around Long Island. The band performed as recently as July 20, before his untimely death.

Chase’s acting school, Take 2 Actor's Studio in Huntington, NY, paid tribute to him, noting, ‘His presence was a gift, and his absence leaves a hole in our hearts that can never be filled.’

To honor her brother’s legacy, Franki Ford launched a GoFundMe campaign for a memorial at one of Chase’s favorite national parks. The campaign raised over $24,000 in just two days. ‘He was loved beyond words by so many and opened his heart to everyone,’ Ford stated in the fundraiser.

Many fans and friends expressed their grief online. One friend wrote, ‘He was my best friend. I loved him so much. Thank you for this post.’ Another commented, ‘Rest in paradise, Chase. You were a musical inspiration.’

A former teacher recalled, ‘Chase had a spark. His energy was contagious in any room he occupied.’ The educator shared a prayer for Chase’s family during this difficult time.