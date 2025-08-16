Chase Hooper Prepares for Major Fight at UFC 319

CHICAGO, IL — Lightweight Chase Hooper is gearing up for a crucial fight against Alexander Hernandez this Saturday at UFC 319, where the main event features a title bout between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev.

The fight card includes a total of 12 fights, showcasing both seasoned veterans and rising stars in the sport. Hooper’s preparation includes strategies to outmaneuver Hernandez, a challenging opponent known for his striking skills.

“I feel ready and excited to step into the octagon again,” Hooper told UFC.com during a recent interview. “Hernandez is tough, but I plan to use my grappling to gain the upper hand. I believe I can get a submission later in the fight.”

The co-main event features top-ranked featherweight contender Aaron Pico facing off against Manuel Torres. Another highlight includes Geoff Neal taking on Carlos Prates, with an eight-fight preliminary card setting the stage for an action-packed night.

Hooper has been establishing himself in the UFC with his recent winning streak, and this match serves as a significant opportunity to further enhance his reputation in the lightweight division. The young fighter is looking to capitalize on the momentum from his last few victories.

As fight night approaches, the atmosphere in Chicago brims with anticipation for what promises to be a thrilling event. Fans can expect to witness a showcase of talent and determination as fighters strive for success.

For Hooper, every match is a step towards his ultimate goal: to become a champion in the UFC.