Chase Launches Premium Business Credit Card with Massive Welcome Bonus

New York, NY – Chase has officially launched the Sapphire Reserve for Business credit card, attracting attention with a massive welcome offer. Starting today, new cardholders can earn 200,000 bonus points after spending $30,000 within the first six months of account opening.

The Sapphire Reserve for Business offers business owners and entrepreneurs various travel perks, bringing over $2,500 in annual value. With an annual fee of $795, it becomes one of the most expensive business credit cards available, but many of its benefits can help justify this cost.

Chase’s first business card in the Sapphire line targets frequent travelers and those with significant advertising expenses. The welcome bonus is particularly noteworthy, as it is one of the largest available for a business credit card.

Cardholders can expect to earn 4 points per dollar spent on flights and hotels booked directly, making it a strong competitor against other high-end business cards. Additional points will be earned through social media and search engine advertising, allowing businesses to accrue rewards with every dollar spent.

The card also features Chase’s new “Points Boost” program, which allows members to redeem their points for up to 2 cents per point on select travel bookings through Chase Travel.

Chase cardholders can utilize various travel-related benefits, including lounge access to the Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club and eligibility for statement credits that cater to business expenses.

The Sapphire Reserve for Business is designed for those who travel often and seek to maximize rewards through a robust earnings structure. Many experts suggest that the value derived from the card can outweigh the annual fee for eligible businesses.