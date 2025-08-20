ChatGPT Faces Major Outage in India, Users Struggle to Access Services

MUMBAI, India — Users in India are experiencing significant issues accessing ChatGPT and related OpenAI services on August 20, 2025. Outage tracker Downdetector reported a surge in complaints starting in the morning, indicating a widespread service disruption across the country.

According to the data, 54 percent of complaints are related specifically to ChatGPT, while 43 percent concern the OpenAI website, and 3 percent are about the mobile app. The outage is affecting multiple regions in India, leading to difficulties in loading conversations, delays in responses, and issues with logging in.

The spike in reported problems began around 11:00 AM, following earlier minor disruptions around 8:19 PM the previous day. Users have conveyed challenges in starting new chats and accessing existing sessions due to login errors. The scale of the outage suggests many users are affected simultaneously.

OpenAI has acknowledged the disruption on its official status page, confirming an “elevated error rate” that impacts ChatGPT services across various platforms. The company stated that it is applying mitigation steps and monitoring recovery efforts.

As downtime continues, users are eager for a resolution to restore full access to the widely used AI chatbot, which has become integral for many in both personal and professional contexts.