Tech
ChatGPT Faces Major Outage in India, Users Struggle to Access Services
MUMBAI, India — Users in India are experiencing significant issues accessing ChatGPT and related OpenAI services on August 20, 2025. Outage tracker Downdetector reported a surge in complaints starting in the morning, indicating a widespread service disruption across the country.
According to the data, 54 percent of complaints are related specifically to ChatGPT, while 43 percent concern the OpenAI website, and 3 percent are about the mobile app. The outage is affecting multiple regions in India, leading to difficulties in loading conversations, delays in responses, and issues with logging in.
The spike in reported problems began around 11:00 AM, following earlier minor disruptions around 8:19 PM the previous day. Users have conveyed challenges in starting new chats and accessing existing sessions due to login errors. The scale of the outage suggests many users are affected simultaneously.
OpenAI has acknowledged the disruption on its official status page, confirming an “elevated error rate” that impacts ChatGPT services across various platforms. The company stated that it is applying mitigation steps and monitoring recovery efforts.
As downtime continues, users are eager for a resolution to restore full access to the widely used AI chatbot, which has become integral for many in both personal and professional contexts.
Recent Posts
- Carlos Alcaraz Claims Cincinnati Open After Jannik Sinner Retires
- Review: Andaz Prague Offers Luxury and Comfort in Historic Hotel
- Nvidia Set for Big Earnings Report Amid AI Growth
- US ETF Industry Reaches Record $11.81 Trillion in Assets
- Gold Prices Climb Ahead of Fed Meeting and Jackson Hole Economic Symposium
- Dijon Duenas Expands Musical Horizons with New Album ‘Baby’
- Reddit Stock Surges 128% Amid Strong AI Engagement and Record Revenue Growth
- Ben Griffin’s Unusual Creatine Incident Shakes BMW Championship Start
- Palantir Shares Plunge Amid Valuation Concerns and Market Rotation
- New York Times Strands Puzzle Challenges Players with Currency Theme
- Trump Claims He Ended Six Wars Amid Peace Talks
- Kansas State Faces Iowa State in Dublin College Football Showdown
- Red Sox Fall to Orioles 4-3 in Extra Innings at Fenway Park
- Keeneland Reschedules Fall Meet Ticket Sales Due to Technical Issues
- Trump Praises Engagement of Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity on Morning Show
- Oasis Reunion Tour Leaves Noel Gallagher Speechless
- Angela Bassett Celebrates 67th Birthday with Family and Dance
- Phreesia Earns Spots on Capterra Shortlist for 2025
- Rain Chances Increase as North Texas Faces Record Heat
- Gavin Adcock’s Reckless Driving Charges Dismissed in Court