Tech
ChatGPT Users Report Unusual Activity Amid Outage
San Francisco, CA – Users of ChatGPT are reporting unusual activity as they experience ongoing outages of the AI service. The issues began last week, leaving many unable to access their accounts.
OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, confirmed the outages and is investigating multiple reports regarding unexpected notifications and erratic behavior within user accounts. Many users expressed frustration on social media, describing their experiences as alarming.
In a statement, a spokesperson for OpenAI said, “We are aware of the issues and are working hard to resolve them. User safety is our top priority.”
The outages have sparked discussions on user security, with some individuals concerned that the problems might indicate a breach. OpenAI has assured users that they are monitoring the situation closely.
As the investigation continues, many users are left wondering when normal service will resume. “It’s been frustrating not being able to use something I rely on every day,” one user tweeted. “I hope they get it fixed soon.”
OpenAI has not provided a timeline for when users can expect services to return to normal, but they are actively updating users through their support channels.
