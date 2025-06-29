Sports
Chávez Jr. Faces Paul in Crucial Boxing Showdown
ANAHEIM, California — Former world champion Julio César Chávez Jr. is set to face influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a pivotal boxing match on Saturday night at the Honda Center.
This 10-round cruiserweight bout comes with significant pride on the line for both fighters. Chávez Jr. (54-6-1, 34 KOs) seeks to rebuild his career after a series of setbacks since his clear defeat to Canelo Álvarez in 2017, including losses to lesser opponents and even UFC legends like Anderson Silva.
Paul (11-1) has built a reputation in the boxing world, securing a notable victory over Mike Tyson in 2024, albeit against an aging opponent. He has faced several fighters from the UFC but aims to validate his ambitions of becoming a legitimate title contender.
“This fight is about respect,” said Paul during a press conference. “I want to prove that I belong in this sport.” For Chávez Jr., it’s an opportunity to restore his standing after years of struggles.
The fight is part of an exciting card that starts at 8:00 PM ET. The main event featuring Chávez vs. Paul is expected to take place around midnight ET. Fans can watch the bout exclusively on DAZN with pay-per-view options.
In an earlier bout, Raúl Curiel scored a knockout against Víctor Rodríguez in the fourth round. His victory set the tone for an electrifying night of boxing.
As the night progresses, all eyes will be on the legendary Julio César Chávez, who is present to support his son, as they both face their own battles in the ring.
