Checkers and Rally’s Continue Successful Partnership with Mobivity’s Connected Rewards

PHOENIX, Ariz., September 10, 2024 – Mobivity (OTCQB: MFON), a global provider of personalized reward performance solutions, is pleased to announce that Checkers and Rally’s have renewed their partnership for a third consecutive year following their success with Mobivity’s Connected Rewards platform.

This collaboration has resulted in significant increases in customer engagement and offer redemption rates, particularly among customers who had not interacted with the brand for over 90 days.

Mobivity’s Connected Rewards platform enhances promotional performance by linking brand offers to mobile game downloads and gameplay. This innovative approach effectively attracts high-engagement consumers, thereby enhancing overall brand interaction.

Three key outcomes from this partnership highlight its success: a 35.3x higher offer redemption rate, with promotions tied to mobile games significantly outpacing standard offer rates; 54% of redemptions coming from lapsed customers; and a 2.5x increase in subsequent offer redemptions from participating mobile gaming users.

Scott Johnson, Chief Marketing Officer of Checkers and Rally’s, expressed satisfaction with the program’s performance, noting the dramatic increase in offer redemption rates as well as the successful re-engagement of lapsed customers. He emphasized that the initiative has allowed them to fund additional marketing efforts without increasing their overall marketing budget.

Over the past year, Checkers customers engaged with mobile gaming offers through their text club, and due to the highly positive response, the program is set to expand into other channels, especially their loyalty app.

Kim Carlson, COO of Mobivity, shared her enthusiasm for the ongoing partnership, praising the strong results they have achieved together. As both companies look to reach new heights in their collaboration, Mobivity’s Connected Rewards platform continues to redefine how brands engage with mobile gaming audiences, driving higher engagement and revenue.

Mobivity’s technology delivers billions of consumer offers and rewards, connecting retail, restaurant, and convenience brands to popular mobile games. This innovative strategy allows game developers to attract more players, while brands gain increased traffic through customer offer redemptions.

Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, headquartered in Tampa, Fla., is well-known for its bold food and exceptional value. With nearly 800 restaurants operational, the brand focuses on creating opportunities for franchisees and employees alike.