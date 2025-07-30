The Cheesecake Factory Launches New Flavor for National Cheesecake Day

LOS ANGELES, CA — The Cheesecake Factory is celebrating National Cheesecake Day on July 30 by unveiling a new cheesecake flavor and offering a special promotion. The new cheesecake, called ‘Peach Perfect with Raspberry Drizzle,’ features a peach cheesecake topped with fresh peaches, all resting on a vanilla crust and drizzled with raspberry sauce.

The Cheesecake Factory has also announced a deal for cheesecake lovers. Customers can join the Cheesecake Rewards program to receive half off any slice of cheesecake on National Cheesecake Day. After registering, customers can visit any participating Cheesecake Factory location on July 30 to participate in this limited-time offer.

This deal is available for dine-in customers and can be applied to up to six people dining together. It is a one-day-only promotion, making it a perfect opportunity for friends and family to celebrate the holiday together with delicious cheesecake.

To learn more about The Cheesecake Factory’s offerings and how to take advantage of the special deal, customers are encouraged to visit the restaurant’s website. Additionally, fans of cheesecake are reminded that this holiday is a great reason to indulge in one of the restaurant’s classic desserts.