MOBILE, Ala. (July 2, 2025) – Cheez-It Snap’d has partnered with TV personality Phaedra Parks to introduce an exciting new flavor, adding some serious attitude to its lineup of crispy snacks. The limited-edition product showcases 100% real cheese in a light, airy crunch, designed specifically to complement the brand’s baked snacks.

To celebrate this collaboration, Vanessa and the Good Day Gulf Coast crew had the opportunity to sample various flavors of Cheez-It Snap’d. This new accessory package debuted just as Parks makes her anticipated return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, further enhancing the excitement surrounding the launch.

Brett Brothers, a product development scientist at Kellanova, oversees the creation of flavors like Cheez-It Extra Crunchy Bold Cheddar. Brothers’ journey began at Michigan State University, where he graduated in 2016 with a degree in food science. Growing up near Battle Creek, Michigan—the headquarters of Kellogg firm—shaped his interest in food innovation.

“The world-class education is hard to beat,” Brothers said, noting how his degree has prepared him for success. His passion for food science was ignited during a pivotal chemistry class. “It really opened up my interest,” he noted, highlighting how practical applications of chemistry solidified his career aspirations.

At Kellanova, Brothers plays a key role in bringing new products to life, from the lab to store shelves. His work involves designing flavors, shapes, and formats for Cheez-It products. “It’s really cool to see products that you come up with on the store shelf. That’s the most rewarding part,” Brothers stated.

Among his projects, he has contributed to the creation of Cheez-It Trioz Pesto & Mozzarella, and the Fourth of July-themed Cheez-It Original featuring mini flags and stars, proving influential in maintaining Michigan’s legacy in food manufacturing.

Along the way, Brothers appreciates the community among fellow alumni from Michigan State University, stating, “There are Spartans everywhere.”