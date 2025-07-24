Chef Anne Burrell’s Cause of Death Confirmed as Suicide

Brooklyn, New York — Five weeks after the tragic death of chef Anne Burrell, her cause of death has been revealed. Burrell died by suicide, according to the New York City medical examiner’s office. The official cause was listed as ‘acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine.’

Diphenhydramine and cetirizine are antihistamines, ethanol is commonly found in alcohol, and amphetamine is often prescribed for ADHD. Burrell, who was beloved by many for her work on Food Network, was found unresponsive in her shower on June 17.

Anne Burrell’s representatives announced her death in a statement, expressing, ‘Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered.’ The family added, ‘Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.’

Emergency services received a call at 7:50 a.m., with a report of a possible cardiac arrest. Upon arrival, they pronounced Burrell dead at the scene.

Burrell, who was born on September 21, 1969, in Cazenovia, New York, was known for her role as a host on ‘Worst Cooks in America’ and other Food Network shows. She had studied culinary arts at the Culinary Institute of America and made her television debut as a sous chef on ‘Iron Chef America.’

Her final public performance took place the night before her death during a Second City ‘Improv for Actors’ class. According to actress Jane Margolis, Burrell was ‘having the best night,’ showcasing her comedic talent.

Survived by her husband, Claxton, and their children, along with her mother and siblings, Burrell’s death has shocked fans and colleagues alike. Fellow chef Tyler Florence remarked on her ‘it factor,’ stating, ‘She was so big people would just fall all over her.’

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, text or call 988 for support.